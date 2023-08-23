News you can trust since 1854
New £9million primary school in Market Harborough given green light

By Laura Kearns
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 11:58 BST
How the school will look

Plans for a new £9million primary school in Market Harborough have been given the green light.

The carbon neutral school was given the green light at a recent Leicestershire County Council meeting and will provide places for children living in the new 924 home Airfield Farm development in the town.

The eco-friendly 210-place school will include teaching spaces for pupils with special educational needs, a multi-use play area, nature areas and parking and drop-off spaces. Bat and bird boxes will be installed to encourage wildlife.

The school is being built on behalf of the county council by contractor Willmott Dixon with Section 106 funding from developers William Davis and Taylor Wimpey and money from the Government’s Basic Need Funding for schools

The authority says technology such as air source heat pumps and photovoltaic panels to provide power, and eco-friendly building materials, will help the school become ‘zero-carbon’.

Childrens’ spokeswoman Cllr Deborah Taylor said: “This school will be a welcome addition to this new community, providing much-needed school places and a lovely setting for learning.

“We are committed to addressing climate change and it’s schemes like these that will support Leicestershire becoming a net zero county by 2045. We look forward to seeing this new school taking shape.”

The school could be extended to take up to 420 pupils in the future if needed.

An academy trust to run it is due to be announced this autumn and a phased opening is planned from 2024 starting with reception children, with the school reaching capacity by 2030.

