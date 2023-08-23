How the school will look

Plans for a new £9million primary school in Market Harborough have been given the green light.

The carbon neutral school was given the green light at a recent Leicestershire County Council meeting and will provide places for children living in the new 924 home Airfield Farm development in the town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The eco-friendly 210-place school will include teaching spaces for pupils with special educational needs, a multi-use play area, nature areas and parking and drop-off spaces. Bat and bird boxes will be installed to encourage wildlife.

The school is being built on behalf of the county council by contractor Willmott Dixon with Section 106 funding from developers William Davis and Taylor Wimpey and money from the Government’s Basic Need Funding for schools

The authority says technology such as air source heat pumps and photovoltaic panels to provide power, and eco-friendly building materials, will help the school become ‘zero-carbon’.

Childrens’ spokeswoman Cllr Deborah Taylor said: “This school will be a welcome addition to this new community, providing much-needed school places and a lovely setting for learning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are committed to addressing climate change and it’s schemes like these that will support Leicestershire becoming a net zero county by 2045. We look forward to seeing this new school taking shape.”

The school could be extended to take up to 420 pupils in the future if needed.