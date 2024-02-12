New £17,000 community safety van for Harborough to connect police with residents

Council leader Phil Knowles with Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews

A new £17,000 community safety van will be travelling around Harborough to connect police with residents.

The van – which is based at Harborough District Council – will also allow officers to hold beat surgeries in locations with no village hall.

Officers also say it will improve the work of the community safety team as they patrol anti-social behaviour hotspots to increase visibility and increase accessibility.

The van includes a table and chairs so residents living in rural areas can meet police and talk over their concerns.

Other uses will include promotional and campaign work, school and rural roadshows, joint events with other emergency services, health and wellbeing partners and drug and alcohol awareness events.

Funding was provided by Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Rupert Matthews to help better connect police with the community.

Harborough District Council community safety spokesman Cllr Darren Woodiwiss said: "The Community Safety Partnership vehicle will support the efforts of a whole host of safety organisations and partners working together to prevent crime and reduce harm across the Harborough district. With the benefit of mobile meeting space, police officers will be able to spend more time getting to know local people and understanding their concerns. They will also be able to reach many of the smaller, more remote villages and communities, ensuring our rural residents feel listened to and supported."

PCC Mr Matthews added: "The van is another way in which we are able to improve both police visibility in rural areas and communications with local residents, both of which are key priorities for me.

“Harborough is the largest district in Leicestershire, encompassing more than 90 villages and covering some 230 square miles. Many of these neighbourhoods are rural and do not all have village halls or suitable buildings to host beat surgeries or police events.