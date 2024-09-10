Part of the new Griffin Trail.

Braybrooke Parish Council has joined forces with county bosses on a £100,000 project to create a green corridor connecting the village to Market Harborough.

The ‘Griffin Trail’ was inspired after villagers raised concerns over pedestrian safety along the main road to Harborough, which is without pavements and whose hills affect visibility.

An alternative pathway between Braybrooke and Market Harborough, via Brampton Valley, has been identified with help from the North Northamptonshire Greenway Project which aims to develop a network of green corridors between towns and villages.

The trail would begin from the end of Newland Street via new and existing field paths to meet the Brampton Valley Way, just beyond the parish boundary.

After three months of sourcing funds from businesses, the National Lottery and the fundraising efforts of the community, construction of the Griffin Trail – so named for the family which owned Braybrooke Castle in medieval times - is now underway.

Parish council chair Paul Hitchcock said: “The completion of the Griffin Trail will provide a safe, off-road route for walking and cycling, which aligns with our community's desire for sustainable transport options. This trail not only encourages outdoor recreation, promoting health and well-being among residents, but also strengthens our connection with the surrounding countryside—a key priority in our Neighbourhood Plan.

“By offering a picturesque route through nature, the Griffin Trail will help maintain our rural character while enhancing accessibility to local services. Similarly it will allow visitors a car free opportunity to explore the village's history and environment. It's a win for the environment, community cohesion, and the enjoyment of our beautiful landscape."

Also behind the project is Braybrooke Brewery which is aiming to attract walkers to its new taproom.

Co-founder Luke Wilson said: “We have really enjoyed working alongside the Braybrooke Parish Council and North Northamptonshire Council in the development of the Griffin Trail and the track from the trail down to our brewery and soon-to-be taproom. We are very excited to see the project now coming to fruition as the paths are being built. It will provide a safe, accessible and picturesque rural route for people to walk and cycle between Braybrooke village, the brewery and Market Harborough.”

Visit www.northnorthants.gov.uk/walking-and-cycling/greenway to learn more about the greenway project.