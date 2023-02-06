New online map shows where the protected trees are located in Leicestershire

The map will detail every tree in Leicestershire protected by the county council.

A virtual map marking the county’s protected trees has been launched by Leicestershire County Council.

The map details every Tree Preservation Order (TPO) managed by the council and shows if an individual tree, group of trees or even entire woodlands, are covered by one of the orders.

There are 265 TPOs issued by the council in force. Most are on private land, including gardens and farms.

Residents can check whether trees are covered by a TPO before carrying out any works, or planning construction which may affect surrounding trees. Breaching a TPO can lead to a fine of up to £20,000.

The map can also be used to check if trees being worked on by third parties are subject to a TPO, so breaches can be reported.

The interactive map only lists the TPOs issued by Leicestershire County Council but provides links to each of the county’s seven district and borough councils so members of the public can also check on TPOs issued by those authorities.

Cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda, Cllr Blake Pain, said: “We are committed to playing our part in making Leicestershire a greener and healthier place, including plans to help plant 700,000 trees in the county – one for each person.

“We want to make sure that some of the county’s most important trees are protected, and this website allows people to play their part in safeguarding these valuable trees.”