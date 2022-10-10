New museum showcasing Lutterworth's history opens

Lutterworth Museum has opened its doors.

Lutterworth and District Museum moved from its old premises in Gilmorton Road to the Lutterworth Town Estates’ High Point building, so-called as it’s the highest point in the town, near to The Shambles pub.

The museum aims to bring to life some 2,000 years of local history which have helped shape the town and show its origins. It will include exhibits, video and audio presentations which explain the journey through history.

There are also displays about John Wycliffe - who completed the first translation of The Bible from Latin into English in 1383 - jet engine pioneer Sir Frank Whittle, and a Rolls Royce Merlin Engine that was recovered from a Hawker Hurricane Mark 1, a World War II Fighter Plane that was shot down during the Battle of Britain in 1940.

Trustee chairman Tony Hirons said: “We had a sneak preview of the museum with more than 250 people attending; we now hope even more people will come and see what we’ve been doing. We also hope to have a formal opening later in the year.”

The opening is the culmination of work from museum trustees and Lutterworth Town Council, supported by Lutterworth Town Estates Charity, Museums Development East Midlands, Leicestershire County Council, Harborough District Leisure Trust, and Gazeley Properties.

Funding has also come from Harborough District Council with £150,000 of section 106 funding - paid by developers in areas of new housing - towards the High Point building, and nearly £18,000 for display cases.

The High Point building was granted planning permission by the council in 2018, and since then trustees have been preparing for the public opening.

Harborough District Council leader Cllr Phil King said: “I really hope as many people as possible come and see what the museum has to offer. Lutterworth has a rich and varied history and I am pleased that this new museum will become a focal point of the town for both local people, and visitors to the area.”