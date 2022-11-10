New local centre with shops and homes planned for Harborough
Plans have been reworked for a masterplan in the town.
By Laura Kearns
Plans for a new local centre with shops and 20 houses have been submitted to Harborough District Council.
Davidsons Developments has reworked a masterplan for its development on land off Leicester Road. The land has been earmarked for 450 homes and a local centre for the community.
But the developers say it would be better to move the centre away from a residential part of the site so it is directly opposite some proposed sports fields.