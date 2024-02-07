New holiday homes to be built on stretch of disused railway near Harborough
The site already has 20 lodges
New holiday homes have been approved on a stretch of disused railway near Harborough.
Harborough District Council has granted permission for 15 park homes to be created on the next phase of the Medbourne Edge site on Hallaton Road, just between Medbourne and Slawston.
Medbourne Edge - formerly Innarla Caravan Park - already has 20 lodges up for sale as holiday accommodation on the site, which is open throughout the year and has 24-hour staff.