A new dog walking field is opening

A new enclosed dog walking field is set to be created in the Harborough district.

Planning officers at Harborough District Council granted Lucy Tallis from Frolesworth Farms permission to turn agricultural land on Sharnford Road in Frolesworth into a dog walking field.

Dog owners will be able to pre-book 25 and 55-minute sessions online at Manor Farm Dog Walking Field.

The application read: “This dog walking field will be a great asset for people in the local area who want to have a safe and secure space for exercising their dogs and allowing them time off the lead. Especially for owners who have dogs that are reactive to other dogs or animals.