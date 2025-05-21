New country park near Harborough a possibility - alongside 506 homes

The site of the proposed development.

A new country park could be created near Market Harborough, alongside a 506-home estate.

Davidsons Homes has put forward the plan for land to the west of Leicester Road, Market Harborough.

An earlier proposal for the development sought permission for sports pitches and changing facilities to sit alongside the homes – originally 450, but increased to 506 following subsequent planning applications – a community centre and children’s play space.

However, Davidsons said that plan had been reviewed and dismissed as unsuitable, in part because the required fencing “would not form a good neighbour with the wider development”, and car parking associated with the sports pitches would have put pressure on surrounding roads.

Davidsons said its new proposal would make a better contribution to the new development. The country park would be 2.14 hectares, equivalent to three, full-sized football pitches.

Davidsons said in its application, submitted to Harborough District Council (HDC), that the new country park would be somewhere the community could enjoy and use freely. The company also said the park would strengthen links with the community centre, enabling people to wander across into the country park after visiting the centre.

A path would form a loop from the main Link Road, encouraging use of the country park, according to the application. The “landscape-led design” would include an informal kickabout area, litter and dog waste bins and seating, it adds.

A decision is due to be made by Harborough District Council's planning committee on the plan by Friday, July 4.