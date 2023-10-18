Nearly £3million spent on overtime at HMP Gartree over four years, Freedom of Information request reveals

A decision on the super prison has not yet been made

Nearly £3million has been spent on overtime at Gartree prison in four years, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.

Gartree Action Group, which is campaigning against a proposed neighbouring ‘super prison’, says the spend comes amid a recruitment crisis at the site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this year it found 55 positions were unfilled at the prison, and now campaigners are asking how the Ministry of Justice can recruit for the 858 roles needed if the prison – which would be around the size of 13 football pitches – is given the green light.

It comes after a decision on the proposed £300million prison – which would be built next to HMP Gartree – has been repeatedly pushed back due to concerns over bus routes, prisoner numbers and staffing. A decision from the Secretary of State is now expected in November.

Campaign group spokesman David Hickie said: “This new data proves a significant staffing challenge. How can they realistically think they can fill the posts for this new prison when they can’t even fully staff HMP Gartree?

“Basically, there aren’t the people to staff it, it’s environmentally unsustainable and there isn’t a need for a huge category B prison. At a time when every penny matters, how can the government be so irresponsible with taxpayers’ money?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the existing Gartree prison total of £2.7million has been spent on overtime and since 2019 to February 2023.

A prison services spokeswoman told the Mail: “HMP Gartree pays hardworking staff overtime when it’s needed to maintain a safe and secure regime and we are recruiting up to 5,000 more prison officers across public and private prisons by the mid-2020s.

“The proposed new prison is a vital part of our plan to deliver the 20,000 additional prison places we need to lock up dangerous offenders and protect the public.”

When plans for the 1,700-place Category B prison were first submitted Harborough District Council unanimously rejected them. It was then ‘called-in’ by the Government and a public enquiry took place last October.