Nearly 60 per cent rise in Harborough homes accessing high speed internet in past two years

MP Neil O'Brien has welcomed the roll-out of fast broadband.

New figures have revealed there is a ‘gigabit revolution’ taking place in Harborough – with the number of homes accessing high speed internet soaring.

In 2020 just three per cent of homes could access high speed broadband.

But now two thirds of all homes can access good quality internet, with 65 per cent online.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien has welcomed the statistics from website Think Broadband. He said: “Government has invested £5 billion in ‘project gigabit’, to roll out high quality internet access across the country. It is particularly benefitting villages and smaller towns like Market Harborough.

“As a result, over the last two years there has been a bit of a gigabit revolution in the constituency, and we have gone from just a handful of homes being able to get really fast internet to roughly two thirds now.

“The proportion of people who work from home in Harborough is a long way above the national average, so this is a benefit to the local economy, as well as something that makes things quicker and easier for everyone.”

And he hopes the next step will see phone signals improve through government’s billion pound funding in mobile connectivity.