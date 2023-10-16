New primary school at Airfield Farm

An academy trust has been selected to run a new £9.3m primary school being built in Market Harborough.

Discovery Schools Trust will run the 210-pupil school, which has been recently named Wellington Place Primary School, and previously known as Airfield Farm School.

It already runs a host of other local schools including Farndon Fields Primary School and Kibworth Church of England Primary School.

The school is currently being built off Airfield Road on William Davis’ Airfield Farm housing estate. It will include teaching spaces for pupils with special educational needs, a multi-use play area, nature areas, parking and drop-off spaces. Bat and bird boxes will be installed to encourage wildlife.

Leicestershire County Council says in line with it’s ‘green agenda’ the state-of-the-art school will be net zero in operation – with the amount of greenhouse gas produced not exceeding the amount that is removed from the atmosphere. The school will also feature solar panels and air source heat pumps.

Children’s and families spokeswoman Cllr Deborah Taylor said: “Providing new, innovative schools in key locations is a top priority for us as we strive to meet the rising demand for school places while ensuring high quality education settings are available for young people.

“Building an inclusive and respective community were among the factors we prioritised when recommending a sponsor, and we are delighted Discovery Schools Trust will be running the school when it opens next year.

“With the trust currently running 13 primary schools and two SEND schools across Leicestershire, we are confident they will continue their great work in Market Harborough.”

Discovery Schools Trust chief executive Paul Stone said: “It is always a huge privilege and responsibility to open a new school. We look forward to working with Leicestershire County Council to build a school of the 21stcentury that excites and challenges our children’s thinking.

“Our aim is to make the new school the centre of the local community providing the excellence in education that Discovery is known for as well as our community programmes such as wrap-around care, holiday clubs and community partnerships.”

The school is expected to open its doors to a phased opening from September 2024.