MP slams Harborough housing scheme amid flooding fears

A Harborough housing scheme set for land reportedly “at risk of flooding” has been slammed by the town's MP.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, 85 homes would be built for the development, but it is proving highly controversial.

The outline application looks to build the houses on land south of Farndale View, off Lubenham Hill in Market Harborough. Developer Manor Oak Homes is seeking approval in principle for the plans, but has acknowledged in documents that the proposed site is “at risk of flooding” and is “within 20 metres” of the River Welland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In documents submitted to Harborough District Council (HDC), Manor Oak Homes said that while there is a “raised risk” of flooding in the area, future properties would be unaffected. However, Harborough MP Neil O’Brien disagrees, saying the plans have “sparked widespread concern” relating to potential flooding, while the development itself “would add further strain to already congested local roads”.

Manor Oak Homes has submitted a proposal to build 85 homes on 30 acres of fields separating the Farndale View and Farndon Fields estates. (Image: Insitu Design).

If approved, the homes would be sited in “flood zones 1, 2 and 3” – meaning there is low, medium and probable risk of flooding on the farmland. Mr O’Brien said this is not acceptable, calling out the development as “crazy”, claiming the “only” reason the plan had been put forward is due to the increased housing targets in the area set by the Government.

The MP said: “This site straddles flood zones 1, 2 and 3 of the River Welland and often floods. It is simply not a suitable place for 85 houses. On top of that, local roads like Lubenham Hill are already under pressure – this scheme would only make matters worse.

“The only reason this crazy scheme has come forward is because the Government has hiked Harborough’s housing target by a whopping 42 per cent. But Harborough (District) Council still has the power to stop it if it causes significant harm to our area – and in this case, it clearly would.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manor Oak Homes has acknowledged the flood zone location for the site and told HDC that the scheme also has areas with a raised risk of surface water flooding as well as parts which are “at risk of reservoir flooding”. However, it has stressed the proposed development itself is located outside of flood zones two and three, with Manor Oak Homes claiming homes “will not be at risk from flooding”.

The Environment Agency said it did not have “any records of flooding in this area”, but said this “may be subject to change” depending on new information being made available.

Mr O’Brien, who has written to HDC “urging them to reject the plan”, is now calling on residents to voice their opposition. He said: “People power works, and I would strongly encourage everyone who shares my concerns to make their voices heard by submitting objections to the Council.”

The plans have also attracted objections from many other people, including one from local councillor David Page, who said the plans would "push Market Harborough into the Welland valley, eroding the gap with Lubenham".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This development is unsafe, unsustainable and unsound," said Cllr Page.

"With serious flood risks, pressure on GP services, unsafe access and harm to the Welland valley, this application should be refused."

Consultation on the plans finishes on Thursday September 25. A decision from HDC is due by Wednesday, November 5.