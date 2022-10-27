The self-build homes would be in rural Sutton-in-the-Elms

An appeal against self-build homes near Broughton Astley has been backed by MP Alberto Costa.

The plans to build nine homes on Sutton Lane in Sutton-in-the-Elms was recently refused by Harborough District Council.

But the applicant has appealed the authority’s decision, and a public hearing is set to take place next month with the planning inspector.

The South Leicestershire MP has written to the inspector to back the council’s decision and reinforce concerns the homes would have a detrimental effect on the countryside and go against the village’s Neighbourhood Plan.

He said: “I entirely agree with my constituents’ serious concerns about the plans for these new homes; they would clearly, and detrimentally, affect the local countryside in lovely Sutton-in-the-Elms and would contravene the agreed upon Neighbourhood Plan which my constituents democratically approved.

"Harborough District Council made the right decision in refusing these plans, so I do hope the planning inspectorate agree and refuse this appeal accordingly.

Mr Costa says while he believes houses must be built they should be the right properties in the right area.

He added: “There is of course a need for new homes in Leicestershire and around the country, however developments must be sustainable and cognisant of the local area they are due to effect. I am supportive of new housing, but it is important that this is located in the right areas.

