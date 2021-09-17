Motorbike set on fire and dumped near Harborough

A motorbike has been set on fire and dumped near Market Harborough.

A motorbike has been set on fire and dumped near Market Harborough.

Environmental campaigner Peter Pollark said he came across the torched bike at 7am this morning (Friday) on the Brampton Way about 400 metres from its intersection with Scotland Avenue, Market Harborough.

He thinks the bike was dumped some time over the past 24 hours, adding: "This is a disgraceful fouling, a blot on the landscape, and causing an obstruction of this popular route enjoyed by hundreds of people each and every day."

If you have any information, email [email protected] - or call the police on 101.