News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
1 hour ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
1 hour ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
1 hour ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
2 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
3 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season

More than 40 businesses in Harborough district receive grants to help grow

Grants were based for plans to go green, digital or innovation

By Laura Kearns
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:21 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:21 GMT
Businesses have received the grants
Businesses have received the grants
Businesses have received the grants

More than 40 businesses will receive grants to help grow.

Harborough District Council received funding of £58,000 from government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund which has enabled them to offer grants of up to £2,000.

Grants were based for businesses’ plans to go green, digital or for innovation.

In the green category grants were awarded for projects like a business switching to solar technology and E-bikes to help a mobile business travel around.

Most Popular

In the digital category grants were awarded for moving to a digital system, tracking vehicle movement and improving company websites.

Businesses have been awarded grants for innovation like having specialist equipment installed, a new potter’s wheel and a specialist printer.

District council leader Phil King said: “I’m delighted the council has been able to support over 40 local businesses from its allocation of government funding. The council has been able to allocate this funding within a very short timescale.”

HarboroughPhil King