More than 40 businesses in Harborough district receive grants to help grow
Grants were based for plans to go green, digital or innovation
More than 40 businesses will receive grants to help grow.
Harborough District Council received funding of £58,000 from government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund which has enabled them to offer grants of up to £2,000.
Grants were based for businesses’ plans to go green, digital or for innovation.
In the green category grants were awarded for projects like a business switching to solar technology and E-bikes to help a mobile business travel around.
In the digital category grants were awarded for moving to a digital system, tracking vehicle movement and improving company websites.
Businesses have been awarded grants for innovation like having specialist equipment installed, a new potter’s wheel and a specialist printer.
District council leader Phil King said: “I’m delighted the council has been able to support over 40 local businesses from its allocation of government funding. The council has been able to allocate this funding within a very short timescale.”