More large homes for for huge 150 property housing development in Fleckney

Developers have updated plans for a major 150-home scheme in Fleckney.

The proposal, submitted by Davidsons Homes to Harborough District Council, now looks to increase the number of four and five-bedroom homes in its Brook Fields development.

The original outline planning application was approved in 2018 for up to 150 homes, with more detailed plans for the land off Arnesby Road approved in 2021. Those plans have however been subject to various changes over the years.

Last year, the layout included 22 two-bedroom, 54 three-bedroom, 23 four-bedroom and eleven five-bedroom homes. But, the latest documents have adjusted this to 18 two-bedroom, 49 three-bedroom, 28 four-bedroom and 15 five-bedroom homes.

Of the 150 houses, 40 of them will be affordable. This part of the development remains the same as in the 2023 plans with nine two-bedroom bungalows, six one-bedroom maisonettes, nine two-bedroom semi/terraced, five two-bedroom mid terrace, six three-bedroom semi/terraced, two three-bedroom semi terraced, three four-bedroom semi detached.

The reason for the latest update was to address the current market and meet the latest building regulation requirements, the developer said. Car parking facilities for the houses will be a combination of single garages, double garages, and single and double carports.

Consultations on increasing the number of larger properties are underway.