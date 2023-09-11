Mixed feelings from villagers over plan to build new homes instead of shops in Fleckney

A CGI image of some of the homes being built in Fleckney

Villagers living in Fleckney have expressed mixed feelings over a planning application that intends to build homes, rather than an array of previously approved shops.

The plan, submitted to Harborough District Council in January, seeks to build eight new semi-detached buildings, a public car park and a village community square on land next to Fleckney’s high street.

The land had originally been earmarked for development and planning permission was given in early 2020 to build flats and a public plaza on the site, which would have been made up of a number of shops and local businesses. But the developers changed their mind, stating there was a ‘lack of interest’ in the proposed units and instead want to build a mix of two and three bed houses in its place.

But now the application is set to go in front of the council’s planning committee next Tuesday (September 12) to decide whether to approve it or not. Planning officials have recommended the developer, Besh Limited, be permitted to build the eight homes.

People living in the village have given mixed reactions to the news that it looks set for approval. Jane Stevens, 38 said: “I really wanted to see some new shops in the village and think they would have really brought something to the area.

“The village is expanding and there is a lot more people so we need these facilities to support it. I’m not sure we really need any more houses and more cars. I don’t agree with the changes.”

This sentiment was shared with a resident who has lived in the village for 46 years, who wished to remain anonymous. He said: “I think it’s ridiculous in all honesty. The village is just growing and growing and if we keep getting these houses, we are going to need more places to support it.

“Young people want something to do round here, give them somewhere to exercise or see friends. The roads are a nightmare, houses just are not needed at the moment. Not having things in the village means more people have to drive for anything that we can’t get locally, so it would be better if we had these available.”

However, other people in the village did not react to the news as strongly and said there has been some benefit from the scheme. James Ward, the chairman of the 1st Fleckney Scout Group has praised the project, as the developer has built a new scout hut for the group to use.

He said: “From my personal view, the developer has been really good to us. Our old hut is due to be knocked down as part of the development but they have built us a new one that is nearly finished and will be so much better to use. Our current building is falling apart, it’s got asbestos in it so it will give us great opportunities, the hall size is double and it will last for a long time.

“The biggest problem is Fleckney is parking, and the busyness of the main road that has not been properly addressed. But I can really understand from the developers point of view that no one wanted to use the retail units so they are not building shops anymore. There has been a lot of backlash and I can understand it but the council have also recommended it be approved.”

Neil Wilford, 72, who has lived in Fleckney for 36 years said he didn’t think the village needed more shops. He added: “We’re never going to stop houses being built in the village, we’ve got fields at the back of our house, but for how long I do not know.

“I personally think it’s not shops we need but it’s the schools. Fleckney has doubled since I’ve been here, but we’ve still only got the one small school, so I think that would be the priority. We’ve got two or three hairdressers in the village now, we’ve got shops. A golf course on my door step would be nicer!”

A range of objections to the plan have also been posted on the council’s planning website. One person said: “Under no circumstances should this new proposal be allowed, the original application was only agreed with the shops , plaza and car parking , with the stipulation that the village needing the amenities, especially now with all the housing applications you have already approved to destroy the village and condemn us to mindless traffic and parking issues.

Another added:” I feel very disappointed the plans have been changed. There are plenty of new houses being built but few flats. This place is an opportunity to add to the shopping experience in Fleckney. The ‘pop up’ stalls on a Thursday attract many, especially those without personal transport. Compare with the varied and many shops in Kibworth our Fleckney is definitely lacking. What would be better? A bakery? hardwear? clothes? books? So many possibilites, but extra houses in the centre of the village, no.

“The developers should not be allowed to change their plans and should commit and add to the amenities in the village.”