Marston Steam and Vintage Show to return to the Harborough area this weekend
It includes steam engines, tractors, classic cars, a steam-driven fun fair, refreshments, stalls and live music.
Marston Steam and Vintage Show is set to return to the Harborough area this weekend.
The event will take place in Marston Trussell, LE19 9TU, between 10am and 5pm on Saturday August 19 and Sunday August 20.
Tickets cost £8 for adults, £5 for children and under 5s go free.
Visit www.marstonsteam.co.uk/show for more information.