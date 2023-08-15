News you can trust since 1854
Marston Steam and Vintage Show to return to the Harborough area this weekend

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 15:28 BST
Marston Steam and Vintage FairMarston Steam and Vintage Fair
Marston Steam and Vintage Show is set to return to the Harborough area this weekend.

The event will take place in Marston Trussell, LE19 9TU, between 10am and 5pm on Saturday August 19 and Sunday August 20.

It includes steam engines, tractors, classic cars, a steam-driven fun fair, refreshments, stalls and live music.

Tickets cost £8 for adults, £5 for children and under 5s go free.

Visit www.marstonsteam.co.uk/show for more information.

