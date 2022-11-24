Market Harborough voted one of the best places to live in Leicestershire and Rutland

Market Harborough has been voted one of the best places to live

Market Harborough has been voted one of the best places to live in Leicestershire and Rutland.

Lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos listed the town among its Top 250 Best Places to Live – and one of the top ten places to live locally.

Other areas listed among the best were Uppingham, Oakham, Ashby de la Zouch, Loughborough, Market Bosworth, Wymeswold, Newton Linford, Rothley and Clarendon Park.

Harborough made the list due to being “a perfect place for those who crave country living but can’t tear themselves away from the city. It is one of the liveliest market towns in the county with boutique shopping and fabulous foodie haunts. It’s also a major contender for families and young couples who want good travel connections to London”.

Muddy Stilettos founder Hero Brown said: “When people decide to move, they’re searching for more than just a house - they want a home, a lifestyle that works for them and their family, and if they’re strategic, a long-term investment too. Our guide will give them that extra reassurance they need to make their search easier in these difficult economic times.

“We’ve built our reputation on our first-hand knowledge of the most exciting, vibrant places to go and things to do outside London. Now, with 50 more recommendations than last year’s guide and new information added on nurseries, education and nearby culture, the 2023 list is a natural step for us to continue to expand our authority in this area. We think it’s a unique reference point in a turbulent yet hopefully resilient property market.”

