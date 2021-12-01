Market Harborough tip set to be open every day of the week

File image.

Market Harborough tip is to be opened seven days a week from next week.

The busy waste and recycling site on the town’s Riverside industrial estate will operate all week from next Thursday (December 9).

The tip is currently open between 9am and 4pm between Saturday and Wednesday and is shut on a Thursday and Friday.

The new move is being made by Leicestershire County Council as the waste centre on the A6 near Kibworth will be closed to the public for the next year for a £5 million revamp.

Today delighted Harborough MP Neil O’Brien said: “I’m very pleased to hear the hours at the Market Harborough site will be extended to compensate for the closure at Kibworth while improvement works are under way there.

“I’d like to thank Leicestershire County Council for listening to the request put forward by Cllr Phil King and I for this extension - which we trust will be welcome news to residents who use and rely on these sites also.”

Cllr Blake Pain, the county council’s lead member for the environment and green agenda, said: “I am really pleased that the county council is able to open the Market Harborough site seven days a week.

“It’s something we have been working on for several weeks but has been entirely dependent on having staff available at a time when all our sites experience staffing problems.

“It’s all too easy for critics to demand a change like this which isn’t easy.”

He added: “Along with Neil O’Brien and the leader of Harborough District Council, who understand the difficulties, I have had a number of requests to see what we can do to compensate for the Kibworth closure.

“I hope this will make life a bit easier for those who make the best use of our recycling facilities.

“I know that the necessary closure of the Kibworth site has caused inconvenience - although the £5 million investment work to improve the site will be worthwhile.”

Cllr Phil Knowles, who heads up the Liberal Democrat group on Harborough council, said: “ The full opening up of Market Harborough tip is a positive response and to be totally welcomed.

“Residents and council officers who spoke to me about this whole situation were justified in asking questions and raising concerns.

“I know that, like me, they will be pleased that the spotlight put on to this situation has resulted in a very positive outcome for the entire Harborough community.”

Other local sites which can be used by residents are: Lutterworth (open Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday), Oadby (open Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) and Whetstone, (open Saturday, Sunday, Monday Thursday and Friday.)

Vans, pick-ups and cars with trailers must have a waste permit to visit a site.

Permits are also required for any vehicles taking in asbestos, chemicals or liquid paint.

“We’re doing everything we can to recruit to vacant positions for operatives and HGV drivers,” said the county council.

If you are interested in those jobs, you can visit this website to find out much more them: