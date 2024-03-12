Image: Jan Huber.

More than 200 new trees are set to be planted in Welland Park this weekend.

Market Harborough Rotary Club has received funding to buy 206 trees and shrubs from a number of organisations including Branching Out Fund, Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity and Rotary District Environment Microgrant.

And the club is encouraging schools, residents, businesses, and community groups to come together to get involved with the tree planting project. The clubs says it wants the trees to be owned by the local communities that plant them, and enable them to witness their growth and change with the seasons.

Rotary president Les Dodd said: “We are excited to be planting so many trees in Welland Park in partnership with Harborough District Council, who own the land.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for schools and community groups large and small to get their spades in the ground and start establishing life-enhancing and biodiversity boosting trees in Market Harborough.”

The planting in Welland Park will take place on Friday and Saturday March 15 and 16.

The club plans to plant around 45 larger trees on Friday and smaller whips and shrubs on Saturday. They advise the latter may be more suitable for children to plant.

Participants should gather inside the main gate on Farndon Road at 9am on Friday and 10am on Saturday. Following the recent rain, wellies or good strong footwear are strongly encouraged. People should bring their own spade if possible.