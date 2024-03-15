Market Harborough once again named one as of the best places to live in the UK

Market Harborough named one of the best places to live in the UK

Market Harborough is one of the best places to live in the UK – and that’s official!

The town has once again been included in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide as one of the best places to live in the Midlands and UK.

The best place to live in the Midlands was named as Stirchley in Birmingham, and in the UK East Lothian was crowned best overall.

But just like last year, Market Harborough was among six locations in the Midlands to make the guide, alongside Buxton, Knowle and Dorridge, Shropshire Hills, Stamford and Sutton on Sea.

Judges said about the town: “Dependable and desirable, this market town offers good schools, good transport links and a rich history reflected in its attractive town centre. It has a strong community, too - its Market Harborough in Bloom volunteers won a Royal Horticultural Society Gold award - while the Village is an inspiring eco-minded combination of town-centre café and event space.”

Best Places to Live editor Helen Davies said: “This guide is a celebration of towns, cities and villages that are each a fantastic place to live in 2024, from Dunkeld to Knutsford, Falmouth to Leeds.

“These are all places where you can feel grounded as well as upwardly mobile: they have a mature sense of community, lively, supportive high streets and an eye to the future, whether that is eco-friendly measures, transport and regeneration, or imaginative inclusion of new housing.

“What makes our guide unique is that we actually visit all the places we choose and talk to locals to find out what life is really like there. That means we can see what people really love about the places they live. That might be fast commutes and high-achieving schools but also clean water to swim in, lively town centres with useful shops, the possibility of earning a living and being part of a friendly community.