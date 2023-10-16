Market Harborough food bank to hold event raising awareness of its services

The Jubilee food bank is an independent charity

Market Harborough’s foodbank is holding an event to spread awareness to those who may need to use its services.

The Jubilee Foodbank will hold the event on Saturday (October 21) between 10am and 12pm at St Dionysius Community Hall.

Charity trustee Emma Gavin said: “This event is dedicated to providing valuable information and assistance to individuals and families seeking access to food assistance programs.

“We understand that times can be tough, and no one should go hungry, which is why we are committed to helping our community members navigate the process of obtaining essential food parcels.”

Volunteers will be on hand to explain how to receive a food parcel and help with the forms needed to access the program. Those in need of an emergency bag of food can receive one on the day.

Emma added: “This event is open to all members of the community, regardless of background or circumstances. We believe in the power of unity and support, and our outreach event is designed to bring us together as we work towards a hunger-free community.

“Please join us for this informative and empowering event. Whether you're in need of assistance or simply wish to learn more about the resources available to support your neighbors, we invite you to be a part of this important initiative.”

Jubilee Foodbank Market Harborough is an independent charity working to end hunger across the district.

For more information email [email protected].