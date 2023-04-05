Chief executive Iain Kirkpatrick

A building society which was founded in the town has revealed its assets grew to £600million last year.

Market Harborough Building Society announced strong financial results for 2022 with mortgage lending at £182million.

The company says it has allowed it to pump more support back into the local community, with £2million invested in new homes which have been allocated to those in need of support.

Chief executive Iain Kirkpatrick said: “It has been another fantastic year and this strong set of results reflects our commitment to doing the right thing for both our savers and borrowers.