Market Harborough Building Society sees assets grow

The building society says its strong financial standing allows it to provide more support to the local community

By Laura Kearns
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 15:37 BST
Chief executive Iain KirkpatrickChief executive Iain Kirkpatrick
Chief executive Iain Kirkpatrick

A building society which was founded in the town has revealed its assets grew to £600million last year.

Market Harborough Building Society announced strong financial results for 2022 with mortgage lending at £182million.

The company says it has allowed it to pump more support back into the local community, with £2million invested in new homes which have been allocated to those in need of support.

Chief executive Iain Kirkpatrick said: “It has been another fantastic year and this strong set of results reflects our commitment to doing the right thing for both our savers and borrowers.

“Most importantly, these exceptional financial results have allowed us to launch our Thrive Agenda and pledge an unprecedented amount of support to our community. We have plans to support many other exciting projects over the coming months.”