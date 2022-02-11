Man spotted dumping rubbish on scenic meadow near Harborough before setting it alight

A load of rubbish was fly-tipped into a scenic meadow near Market Harborough before being set alight.

A man was seen emptying his white van – which had Kingsthorpe Roofing on the side – of waste at the picturesque countryside spot at about 8am yesterday morning (Thursday).

He then torched the pile of rubbish, sparking a big bonfire, on the privately-owned strip of land off the busy A4304 Market Harborough to Lubenham road.

Asked about the incident, Patrick McCann, who runs Market Harborough-based Kingsthorpe Roofing, told the Harborough Mail this afternoon: “My father John rents that land from the owner.

“This man was burning papers there.

“I didn’t even know he was going to do that.

“I’m going to ring him now and tell him not to do it again.

“I’ll have a word with him because this isn’t right,” said Mr McCann, who said his father has kept ponies there for years.

“I’ll tell him that he shouldn’t have been burning this rubbish on that land.

“I will warn him that I don’t want him driving up there and doing this again.”

The meadow is believed to be owned by a local housebuilder.

And it’s fallen victim to fly-tipping repeatedly over the last few years.