Makeover for Market Harborough Memorial Gardens

New signs have been installed.
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jan 2024, 14:41 GMT
Stewart Harrison from the Market Harborough Branch of The Royal British Legion with council leader Phil Knowles and chair Barbara Johnson.Stewart Harrison from the Market Harborough Branch of The Royal British Legion with council leader Phil Knowles and chair Barbara Johnson.
Market Harborough’s Memorial Gardens have had a makeover.

The gardens in the town centre have had new signs installed to improve visibility and accessibility.

Harborough District Council leader Phil Knowles said it is part of the authority’s plans to improve community engagement and preserve the town’s heritage.

He told the Mail: “This installation represents a key milestone in the Market Harborough Town Centre Masterplan, reinforcing our commitment to preserving and promoting the historical significance of the Memorial Gardens.”

