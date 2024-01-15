New signs have been installed.

Stewart Harrison from the Market Harborough Branch of The Royal British Legion with council leader Phil Knowles and chair Barbara Johnson.

Market Harborough’s Memorial Gardens have had a makeover.

The gardens in the town centre have had new signs installed to improve visibility and accessibility.

Harborough District Council leader Phil Knowles said it is part of the authority’s plans to improve community engagement and preserve the town’s heritage.

