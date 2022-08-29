Major week of environmental action will soon be taking place in Harborough

The Harborough Big Green Week will run from September 24 to October 2

A major week of environmental action will soon be taking place in Market Harborough.

The Harborough Big Green Week will run from September 24 to October 2, featuring among other things events, cycle rides, walks, and special menus in local cafes.

And to make the week even bigger, Sustainable Harborough Community and Eco Village are combining forces. The calendar is already bulging with over 40 events and more are in the pipeline.

To kick things off there will be a launch event at the Eco Village on September 24, starting at 10am, opened by Harborough District Council chairman Councillor Neil Bannister.

The event will see the launch of two new projects - Harborough Community Fridge and Harborough Climate Pledge.

There will be a selection of pop-up stalls showcasing local environmental groups and local food producers, and generally giving people a taster of what is coming in the following week.

There then follows a week packed full of green events in various venues around the town and the surrounding area - cycle rides, walks, special menus in local cafes, mindfulness sessions, story telling, a green business event, a Food Summit, opportunities to measure your carbon footprint, litter picks, a photography exhibition, allotment tours, and lots more.

And then there will be Big Green Saturday on October 1 in The Square, where local environmental and sustainability groups will be showcasing what they do, and giving local people the opportunity to get involved.

Judy Burrage, one of the organising team, said: “There will be over 20 stalls for people to wander round, where they can learn about how to lead a more sustainable life and take part in some fun activities. They will also be able to sit and enjoy some great street food from local caterers FarrinHeight Foods and Two Old Goats.

"Visit our website to see all of the events on offer. And keep going back to look, because we are adding more events every day."