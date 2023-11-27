He was nominated by his vet.

A sheep farmer from Lutterworth has been named Sustainable Sheep Farmer of the Year.

The award recognises work by sheep farmers in protecting their flocks for the future through stockmanship, animal health and profitable breeding.

James Horn was nominated by his vet, Gina Rigby from Cross Counties Farm Vet in the VetPartners awards – which recognises achievements in improving farm sustainability through animal health and productivity.

Over the past five years James has built a flock of two halves – 400 indoor lambing North Country Mules and 250 outdoor lambing New Zealand Romneys. The North Country Mules are now being sold to allow the Romney flock to expand.

Mrs Rigby says she nominated him because animal health and welfare have been at the centre of the business and he believes farmers and vets can improve this if they work in close partnership.

She said: “Together we have a big emphasis on flock health planning and disease surveillance, but individual sheep are also very well looked after with outstanding stockmanship.

“Following regenerative principles, the sheep have successfully integrated into local arable farms - benefiting all parties.

“Through this system, the flock benefits from high-quality forage and a reduced parasite challenge. Vaccines, diagnostics, veterinary advice and good management help keep antibiotic and anthelmintic usage low.

“There’s a very low involuntary cull rate due to the care and attention individual sheep are shown. James is never afraid to pick up the phone to ask for advice or a visit for individual animals.

“He was also key in helping me to set up the practice’s Flock Club and has been an active and engaged member since.”

VetPartners say he scooped the award due to the efforts he has made.

Farm director Ian Cure said: “This award is testament to the importance of a collaborative approach between farmers and vets, and the positive impact it can have on livestock welfare and farm productivity.