Lutterworth Rugby Club officially opens after upgrades during its 150th anniversary year

Visitors get a tour of the new Lutterworth rugby club changing room. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A rugby club has officially opened after a number of upgrades during its 150th anniversary year.

Lutterworth RFC – which is the oldest rugby club in Leicestershire and the second oldest in the Midlands – has opened a new changing room, storage room and clubhouse extension.

The club on Ashby Lane used council funding from money handed over by developers for community services. Extra investment came from Lutterworth Area Community Fund, the Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund and The 40 Club.

Lutterworth Rugby Club new extension on the right. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Harborough District Council chairman Cllr Neil Bannister opened the facilities. He said: “The district council is delighted to procure the funding to help support the building of the new changing rooms at Lutterworth RFC.

“I am pleased the funding helps support our valuable sporting and leisure clubs and facilities in our communities. Lutterworth RFC is a tremendous club that offers so much in team sports, physical health and wellbeing.

“It was an honour to be invited and help officially open the new changing rooms at the club. I wish them every success.”

The club was founded in December 1872 when Charles Monnington and his brother, along with a group of other players, placed an advert in the Rugby Advertiser inviting challenges from other teams.

(Centre), Neil Bannister chairman of Harborough District Council opens the new changing room at Lutterworth Rugby Club with from left, Councillor Janette Ackerley, County Councillor Rosita Page, Hannah Faulds Hon Secretary, Cat Hirst chairman and Charlie Turner builder and first team player. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

They played their first match that month, with a total of 20 players.