Lively debate held by Harborough District Council into authority's voting process

Symington building

A seemingly innocuous item on a Harborough District Council planning agenda sparked a lively debate.

The agenda item at a planning meeting on Tuesday (June 11) brought options to the table for the voting process at planning committee meetings, which included having a recorded vote.

Cllr Simon Whelband said there was a need to change the way voting was recorded for transparency, citing a recent meeting where two votes were unclear.

Cllr Barbara Johnson called the potential move ‘over bureaucratic’, and said she had never seen the original process (described as option one below) not work in her long time on the committee.

It was explained the reason for the possible change was a need to ensure votes cast at planning committee meetings were clear to all the committee members, council officers and the public.

Three options were considered. Option one was committee members raising their hands to show voting intentions and keep hands raised until a vote had been recorded, as is the case now.

Option two was to continue as above with the addition of a planning committee voting record sheet, which would record all details of the application. Option three was for a full recorded vote to be taken. This meant the way in which each member present voted would be recorded in the minutes of the meeting.

Cllr Whelband said: “We have seen there is a bit of confusion over the votes, it’s obviously very deeply personal, some applications are minor, but on the whole, applications that come to this committee are big, they are controversial and it’s important that we do the right thing by the public and be seen to be doing this properly. I don’t really see it as a massive burden, it worked well when we did it at the last planning committee, so I think we should go with option three, a recorded verdict.”

Cllr Johnson said: “There are two words, over bureaucracy. I don’t think it’s necessary. I’ve never seen it not work in my long time on planning committee, I think it’s just an extra burden for the staff and there’s always the possibility there are errors creeping in at that stage, so I think the hand signal - option one - is quite sufficient.”

Cllr David Gair also supported continuing with the current method. He said: “I would support option one, I think that we have the option there to call for a recorded vote which I can understand would be necessary on some decisions, I would fully support option one, otherwise we’ll be having a recorded vote for people’s conservatory extensions.

Cllr Jonathan Bateman added: “I think it’s good for transparency, it’s good for the public to know who has voted what. You did it at the last meeting, I don’t think it caused any issues. Personally I think it’s a very good idea to bring that forward on a regular basis for each application.”

Cllr Whelband said a recent meeting saw councillors waive putting up their hands which led to votes being unclear.