Life-sized dinosaurs and dog show at Market Harborough Summer Fayre this weekend
It’s taking place at Welland Park
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 15:39 BST
A free summer fayre is taking place in Welland Park this weekend.
On Sunday (September 3) the Market Harborough Summer Fayre will be held from 11am to 3.30pm.
It will include life-sized dinosaurs, a giant picnic, music from Harborough FM, craft and food stalls, a bar and children’s entertainment.
There will also be a dog show with classes including waggiest tail, best rescue, best biscuit catcher and dogs over eight-years-old. Entry is £1 per dog per class.