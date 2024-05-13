Leicestershire's 'Millionaire's Row' revealed - and it's closer than you think, right here in the Harborough district!

Market Harborough and it's surrounding villages are Leicestershire's 'Millionaire's Row'.

The county’s most exclusive postcode has been revealed – and it’s right here in Market Harborough.

The LE16 postcode - which includes the town along with it’s surrounding villages such as Great Bowden, Medbourne, Great Easton, Thorpe Langton and East Farndon - had the highest number of £1million plus properties sold in the county last year. There were 12 homes which sold for more than £1million in the past year.

Market Harborough was also named in the Sunday Times top towns list earlier this year as one of the Midlands’ best, describing it as ‘dependable and desirable’.

The most expensive house in the LE16 area was a property in Old Green, Medbourne, which sold for £2.5m last year.

But that pales in comparison with the most expensive home sold in England and Wales last year, an apartment in London’s Mayfair which was snapped up at the eyewatering cost of £38.6m. A short hop across the capital finds the second most expensive property of the last year, where a house in Notting Hill was bought for £35m.

More than 14,000 houses sold for over £1m across England and Wales between the start of April 2023 and the end of March 2024. Unsurprisingly, almost half of those properties – a total of 49 per cent - were in London.