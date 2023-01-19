The strategy aims to encourage people to reuse and cut down on waste and recycling.

Leicestershire is a step closer to its vision for a low impact waste and recycling system.

As part of its Leicestershire Resources and Waste Strategy 2022 –2050, Leicestershire Waste Partnership, which includes Harborough District Council, has laid out 12 key pledges after more than 5,000 people had their say on the draft document.

More than 80 per cent of respondents were supportive of the vision to work towards a circular economy – keeping products in use for longer and preventing waste - and contribute to achieving net zero carbon in the county by 2050.

The plans are now being finalised, with council meetings taking place in early 2023 to progress the strategy before it is approved by councillors.

Among the pledges is a commitment to deliver reuse services and encourage residents to prevent unnecessary waste. Subsequently, it is hoped this will improve recycling rates, save raw materials and reduce carbon emissions.

Another commits to reduce fly-tipping and litter across Leicestershire and educate residents and businesses disposing of rubbish, about their legal duty of care to dispose of it responsibly.

Cllr Blake Pain, cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda, said: “We’re making good progress so far as more than 40 per cent of all household waste is currently recycled, but it will take a team effort to reduce even more waste over the coming years.

“We all have a part to play to ensure Leicestershire is a cleaner, greener and healthier place to live and work.

The responses highlighted several themes including the relationship between waste and climate change, putting pressure on packaging producers and there was support for a variety of materials collected at the kerbside.

An action plan and timeline has now been developed to track progress until 2050. Actions will be subject to funding and changes to Government policy, legislation and regulations, or other changes in circumstances.

Updated plans will be discussed at Leicestershire County Council’s Cabinet on February 10.