Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital in Kibworth urges residents to look out for baby hedgehogs during 'hoglet season'

Hoglets

Wildlife rescuers from Kibworth Harcourt are advising people what to do if they find a baby hedgehog during ‘hoglet season’.

Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital recently took in hoglets which had been found outside during the day. Now it is reminding residents what to do if they find any of the animals.

A spokeswoman said: “We have admitted our first hoglets of the year into care and so we would like to take this opportunity to share what to do if you are to find any hoglets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A hedgehog out in the day is not ok. The only exception is a pregnant or nursing female hedgehog who may be gathering nesting material.

“Please ring us for advice as soon as you see a hedgehog out during the day.”

If a hedgehog is found outside during the day pick it up with gardening gloves or a towel and place into a secure box with air holes.

The spokeswoman added: “Please arrange to bring the hedgehog to us as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unless we have advised it then do not provide food to the hedgehog and do not try to syringe anything into their mouth. An animal that is hypothermic or dehydrated will not be able to digest the food and can be fatal. Syringing water into their mouths can also cause them to aspirate if not done correctly.

“Warmth can be provided in the form of a covered hot water bottle at one side of the box allowing the hedgehog to move on or off it. This is important for hoglets who will not be able to regulate their body temperature. There are exceptions when warmth should not be provided but we will also advise this on the phone.”

The wildlife hospital advises residents to act quickly.

The spokeswoman added: “The quicker you get the poorly hedgehog to a rescue centre, the better the chances of survival, so we really urge you to act fast.

“The hedgehog may seem 'healthy' when you first notice it out in the day, but days or even hours later you may find them collapsed and unresponsive.”