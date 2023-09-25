News you can trust since 1854
Leicestershire trees absorb as much carbon annually as some 20,000 cars

Leicestershire County Council wants to be net zero by 2045
By Laura Kearns
Published 25th Sep 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 13:29 BST
Trees in Leicestershire

Trees in Leicestershire absorb as much carbon as nearly 20,000 cars each year.

Leicestershire County Council’s Forestry and Arboriculture team take care of over 321,000 trees across Leicestershire.

They say the trees and woodlands play a vital part in giving the county clean air, improving soil quality and reducing risk of flooding. It also helps the authority towards its goal of being net zero by 2045.

The council says the trees it has planted absorbs as much carbon as 19,700 family cars.

Environment spokesman Cllr Blake Pain said: “The fantastic work of our Forestry and Arboriculture team help to protect and enhance the county’s urban and rural woodlands, ensuring these areas can thrive for the benefit of future generations.

“We’ve already planted 250,000 and are well on the way to our goal of planting 700,000 trees over the next ten years, so we recognise the important benefits treescapes give us environmentally, ecologically and socially.”

