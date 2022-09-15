Leicestershire RSPCA inspector says rise in reports of animal abuse on social media is 'worrying'

The RSPCA has seen reports of online abuse rise

Reports of animal abuse on social media have more than doubled in the past year.

Animal charity the RSPCA says there were 756 reports on social media last year compared to 431 in 2020.

Chief inspector for Leicestershire and Northamptonshire, James Lucas said: “It is very worrying we are seeing more reports of animal abuse being posted on social media for likes and kudos.

“These videos are often accompanied by laughing emojis or silly comments, it is normalising - and even making light of - animal cruelty.

“It’s worrying that people who wouldn’t ordinarily see animal cruelty are being exposed to it online. Not only could it encourage other people to do the same but it creates a society that has become desensitised to some of the most horrific acts of cruelty to animals which is a backward step for us as a nation of animal lovers.”

One high profile case saw a footballer kick and slap his cat. The incident was captured on video and uploaded to Snapchat. Two cats were seized by police and examined by a vet before being rehomed. Last month the case concluded and two men were sentenced.

A report by the RSPCA shows a fifth of people had witnessed animal cruelty online in the last 12 months – some 11.5million people in the UK.

On social media almost half have seen abuse on Facebook, followed by 20 per cent on YouTube and Twitter, 11 per cent on TikTok and 10 per cent on Instagram.

RSPCA social media manager Tess Macpherson-Woods said: “Managing the RSPCA's social media accounts is both extremely rewarding and heartbreaking. We're sent an awful lot of upsetting and graphic content, but only our national cruelty line can task jobs to inspectors, so all we can do is provide advice and encourage people to call them.

“We've managed to track down animal abusers by sharing appeals for information on social media which is just the best feeling. While a poor animal has suffered, knowing you're part of a team that will do its best to rescue, rehabilitate and seek justice for them makes the upsetting part of the job worthwhile."