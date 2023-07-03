Leicestershire hospitals celebrate 75 years of the National Health Service

75 years of the NHS will be celebrated

Celebrations marking 75 years of the NHS are set to be held across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

Founded in 1948, the NHS was the first universal health system to be available to all, free at the point of delivery and treating more than a million people a day in England.

And Wednesday (July 5) marks 75 years of the National Health Service.

To celebrate NHS buildings across the county will be lit up in blue. County Hall will also host an exhibition until July 14, with historical memorabilia and photos demonstrating how NHS has evolved. There will also be a virtual exhibition on the University Hospitals of Leicester website.

Staff from across Leicestershire will also be sharing their experiences in local schools, to inspire children and young people to consider a career in the health service.

Dr Caroline Trevithick, deputy chief executive of the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board, said: “NHS 75 is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our NHS, which has always evolved and adapted to meet the needs of each successive generation. It is also a chance to appreciate the vital role the service plays in our lives, and to recognise and thank the extraordinary NHS staff who are there to guide, support and care for us, day in, day out.

“I really encourage everyone to join in the celebrations which will be shared on our social media channels throughout the week.”