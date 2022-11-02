Host families will receive extra support

Families opening their homes to people fleeing war-torn Ukraine will get £150 more each month to help with cost of living pressures this winter.

Leicestershire County Council is using the Government Homes for Ukraine grant to top up the payment it gives to host families from £350 to £500.

Some 1,420 people have applied for visas to live with families in the county, resulting in the council employing two new welfare officers in a team dedicated to supporting Ukrainian guests and their host families. One of the new employees is a Ukrainian national who came to the UK under the scheme.

Council deputy leader Deborah Taylor said: “Our support for Ukraine is resolute. People fleeing the country have experienced unthinkable trauma and are often separated from family members so I’m pleased we can use the money we receive from government to help families provide a safe and welcoming home.

“People across Leicestershire are feeling the impact of spiralling costs. We’re not in control of the global factors behind wars or economic shifts but we’re committed to doing everything we can to help. I don’t want anyone to feel they can’t find help so please contact us if you need support.”

The council says it is stepping up support across the county this winter with a nearly £15million package of support including emergency food, fuel and help to make homes more energy efficient.