Leicestershire County Council will join the National Forest in signing up to a Tree Charter

Leicestershire County Council is poised to join the National Forest in signing up to a Tree Charter - reaffirming its commitment to making the county cleaner and greener.

The authority currently manages about 321,000 trees across Harborough and Leicestershire.

But its strategy and action plan, adopted in May 2020, will see that number dramatically climb over the next 10 years as it carries out its pledge to help plant 700,000 more trees.

That’s one for every resident in the county.

The Tree Charter sets out its ambitions to continue nurturing trees and woodlands and improve the environment, people’s health and wellbeing and provide more ‘green’ jobs.

Cllr Blake Pain, the council’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “We want to protect and enhance Leicestershire’s trees and woodlands so that they will continue to benefit future generations and our Tree Charter would set out the ways we would do that.

“Through the signing of this charter, we will be committing to work in partnership with the National Forest Company to share learning and expertise, to develop new and innovative approaches and to ensure effective use of resources and funds,” he said.

“By planting more trees, in both urban and rural environments, and managing existing woodland carefully, we can help towards our ultimate aim of being a net zero county by 2045.”

Inspirational trees and woodlands enhance everyone’s quality of life.

They support wildlife, help combat climate change and add a special green beauty to our towns, villages and countryside.

The need for increased tree cover, both globally and locally, is well documented as the UK and the whole world gears up to fight catastrophic climate change.

The county council will engage with communities, landowners, charities and both the public and private sectors to develop joint approaches to deliver the Tree Charter ambitions.

The authority will collect evidence needed to showcase the importance of Leicestershire’s trees and woodlands in helping to slow down climate change, reverse biodiversity loss, kickstart essential eco-system services and improve the environment’s long-term resilience.

“It will target tree planting in locations that will help to reduce flood risk, improve air and water quality and encourage biodiversity,” said the county council.

“Trees will also be planted close to where people live and work to improve accessibility and wellbeing benefits and also encourage outdoor and woodland learning for children.”

The proposed tree charter is to be discussed at a cabinet meeting today (Friday).