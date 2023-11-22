Leicestershire County Council says it is prepared for cold weather across the county

It has 23 gritters and 18,500 tonnes of salt ready.

Leicestershire County Council's fleet of gritters

Leicestershire County Council says it is prepared for cold weather, with 23 gritters and 18,500 tonnes of salt ready to respond.

Grit is stored in barns across the county, including one in Market Harborough.

Last winter the authority’s gritting team carried out 62 runs of 17 gritting rounds, using nearly 8,000 tonnes of salt to keep roads safe.

In snowy conditions there are also snow wardens who help grit paths. Farmers also get involved and, during deep snowfall, fit ploughs to their tractors and assist the council in clearing roads.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, spokesman for highways and transport, said: “Our team are busy monitoring the roads round-the-clock every winter. If freezing temperatures are forecast, our fleet of gritters are ready to treat major roads and key routes.

“With our officers, local farmers and snow wardens working together, we’ll make sure that Leicestershire stays moving.”