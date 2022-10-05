Leicestershire bucks UK trend by rehoming more animals last year than in 2020

Issac is one of the dogs looking for his forever home at the local RSPCA branch

Leicestershire has bucked the UK’s trend by rehoming more animals last year than in 2020.

The animal welfare charity has released national figures that show rehoming has dropped eight per cent while animal intake is up the same amount.

But in Leicestershire the total number of rehomed animals increased by 13 per cent from 420 animals in 2020 to 473 in 2021.

The RSPCA fears the cost of living crisis means more animals are coming into its care across the country while less people are considering taking on a new pet.

Pet welfare expert Samantha Gaines said: “It’s really concerning to see that animals are staying in our care for longer and that less are being rehomed year-on-year. Unfortunately, we believe we’re really starting to see the devastating impact of the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

“Many of the animals - particularly dogs - who are coming into our care have behavioural challenges which could be linked to how they were bred as well as lockdown limiting the amount of training, socialising and outside world experience they had.

“We’re also beginning to see more animals coming into our care because their owners simply couldn’t afford to care for them anymore; or, in the most extreme cases, having been neglected or abandoned due to the rising cost of pet care.

“Sadly, this is coming at the same time that potential pet owners are deciding now is not the best time to take on an animal due to the soaring cost of living, and feeling they cannot financially commit to adding a pet to their family at such a worrying time.”

The charity – which runs Woodside Animal Centre in Leicester – is calling for people thinking of taking on a pet to adopt.

Samantha added: “For those who are able to bring a pet into their home, we are urging them to really consider adopting rather than buying. Many of our animals will already be neutered, vaccinated and treated for fleas and worms - making it much more cost-effective - and we will work with them to make sure they find their perfect match.”