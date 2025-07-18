Leciestershire's Reform UK council leaders divert climate change cash to tackle flooding

Leicestershire County Council's HQ, County Hall.

Leicestershire County Council’s new Reform UK leaders have voted to divert £2 million from carbon reduction initiatives into efforts to mitigate flooding and other severe weather events.

The previous Conservative administration had set aside the funding in 2022 with a goal of ending its contribution to global warming by 2045. This was later pushed back to 2050 in light of the authority’s currently difficult financial situation.

Now, the council’s new Reform UK cabinet has switched the focus from carbon reduction to adapting and responding to severe weather events such as the flooding that devastated communities at the start of the year. Hundreds of residents were left homeless in the January floods, and scores more had to be rescued from their submerged homes, while East Midlands Ambulance Service declared its first-ever critical incident.

Addressing the meeting, lead member for environment and flooding Adam Tilbury said that the “threat of flooding” was “here and now”. He further told members he believes “small increases” in carbon dioxide have a “positive impact” on the world through, he claims, more plant life.

He made further reference to the “Roman Empire”, claiming that the average global temperature was warmer then than now. He claimed this was evidence that “CO2 doesn’t really have that much sway on climate”.

His comments have sparked backlash from new Green Party councillor Naomi Bottomley who questioned whether the Reform leaders were picking “flood defences now at the expense of worse flooding later”.

She added: “It shouldn’t be an either/or choice. At a recent Leicestershire council meeting, elected representatives proposed scrapping net zero efforts in favour of flood defence – based not on science, but on discredited claims about CO² and allusions to the Roman Empire. Claims like ‘Leicestershire’s emissions don’t matter’ belong in the last century.

“Net Zero is not just a buzz word and is not about virtue signalling, it’s about taking responsibility for our future. In 2025, it is staggering that elected councillors are still recycling climate denial talking points to justify scrapping net zero targets.”

Deputy leader of the council Joseph Boam also weighed in on the new focus. He branded the previous policy a “wasteful net stupid zero agenda”.

Following the meeting, he told the LDRS the party was “prioritising practical outcomes over wasteful green bureaucracy”. He added: “For too long, taxpayer’s money has been poured into vanity green schemes while people’s homes and businesses flood.

“We’re putting a stop to that. As deputy leader, I’m calling on every resident who has been hit by flooding or fears they will be to contact their local councillor and demand action. We’re building a flood defence map that works for the people, not the politicians.”

Further concerns have been raised over whether delivering Net Zero may become a legal requirement for local authorities in the future, with leader of the opposition Deborah Taylor calling on Reform to ensure they “have a plan in place” should that legislation come forwards.