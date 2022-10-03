Last chance for Leicestershire residents to apply for council environment grants

Funding was recently given for an environmental day at local allotments.

Residents are being reminded it is the last chance to apply for council environment grants.

Leicestershire County Council is offering grants of up to £3,000 to support local projects which reduce household waste, improve biodiversity, and help to address climate change.

Environment spokesman Cllr Blake Pain said: “Leicestershire residents can make a positive difference in their communities while also protecting the environment and helping to make the county a cleaner, greener place for all.

“Funding from the SHIRE Environment Grant can be awarded for a variety of projects including face-to-face or virtual events, equipment, training and much more, so I encourage projects to come forward and apply today.”

One of the projects to recently receive funding saw Love Food Hate Waste days held at local allotments. It included a refill station, paper pot making, composting advice and a bike repair shop.

Community groups and organisations can apply until Friday October 28.