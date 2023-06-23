Kids’ toys and pushchairs among latest pile of waste dumped at fly-tipping hotspot near Harborough

The household rubbish has been littered once again on the edge of a crop field on farmland about 200 yards from the main A4304 Harborough to Lubenham road, within about 100 yards of where houses are being built on the new estate off Lubenham Hill.

An angry dog walker who came across the latest huge pile of rubbish said that it contained cardboard packaging, at least three kids’ plastic Little Tikes toys to ride, pushchairs, shoes, a bucket, old carpet, hard plastic containers and other DIY kit and material as well as household waste.

“It makes me sick to see this latest savage assault on our beautiful countryside around Market Harborough," he said.

Children's toys, pushchairs and DIY kit are among the latest items dumped at the Harborough fly-tipping hotspot.

“The idiots responsible for this ugly blot on the landscape should be doing what the rest of us do – and taking their rubbish to the council tip in the town.

“This little patch of land just off the main road has become a real blackspot for illegal tipping over the last few years,” said the local man.

“Rubbish was dumped on this very same spot about 18 months ago.

“And an even bigger lorry load of waste was piled up just about 100 yards away earlier this year.

“I suspect that the same culprits – who must be using a truck or a big van - are to blame for all of these blatant eco-crimes.”