Kids festival including giant obstacle course, water fights and sumo suits is coming to Lutterworth

A kids’ festival for under 10s is coming to Lutterworth.

Funtopia – which says it is a ‘big day out for little kids’ – will be at The Recreation Ground on August 19 between 11.30am and 5pm. An autism-friendly session will take place between 10.30am and 11.30am.

Activities include a 110ft obstacle course where kids and grown-ups can compete, arena activities like Nerf wars and giant water fights, role play areas and an area for under 5s.

Tickets cost £10 per child and £2.50 per adult.

Director Sarah Green said: “We know how hard it can be for families to afford a day out. Most of the time the costs don’t end at the entrance either, with rides, prize stalls and food sometimes costing more than the entrance fee.