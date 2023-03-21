News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
2 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
3 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
3 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
4 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
4 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Kibworth tip to reopen this week after £5million revamp

It had been closed for nearly a year.

By Laura Kearns
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:47 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 11:47 GMT
Cllr Blake Pain at the new site
Cllr Blake Pain at the new site
Cllr Blake Pain at the new site

Kibworth tip is set to reopen this week after a £5million revamp.

The recycling and household waste site will open on Thursday (March 23) – after nearly a year of being closed.

The site will feature improved recycling facilities and will improve accessibility, meaning people don’t have to climb steps to dispose of waste. Safety has also been improved, with pedestrians separated from HGV traffic. Solar panels have been installed to produce power for the site.

MP Neil O'Brien with County Cllr Kevin Feltham and Kibworth District Councillor, Phil King
MP Neil O'Brien with County Cllr Kevin Feltham and Kibworth District Councillor, Phil King
MP Neil O'Brien with County Cllr Kevin Feltham and Kibworth District Councillor, Phil King
Most Popular

It comes after residents hit out at the upgrades taking so long with the site closed since November 2021 as part of a £5million facelift aiming to expand and modernise the waste facility. It is one of Leicestershire County Council’s 14 recycling and household waste sites and can be found off the A6 Harborough Road, south of the village.

Council environment spokesman Cllr Blake Pain said: “We have invested a substantial amount in the rebuilding of the Kibworth Recycling and Household Waste Site to create a modern facility which is safer, better and easier to use for customers.

“The new and improved Kibworth site has been designed to be a best practice facility that will look and function as a modern, safe and sustainable waste and recycling site should. It will also allow us to increase the amount of waste we recycle and reduce the amount being sent to landfill.

“While the scheme took longer to complete than initially anticipated due to issues beyond the council’s control, we’ve been able to develop much improved facilities for use by residents.

Sustainability has been at the heart of our rebuild, with solar panels and LED lighting used throughout the site as part of our ongoing commitment to tackle the climate crisis and work towards becoming a net zero county by 2045.”

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien also welcomed the news.

He said: “It’s great to see the new recycling centre open. It is a big investment and a big improvement. I used to use the old one and you had to lug things up into the containers. The new site is is much easier to use."

The centre will be open five days a week and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Neil O'BrienLeicestershire County CouncilSustainability