Kibworth Recycling & Household Waste site has been shut after damage was caused to the steel canopy. (Photo: Google).

A recycling and household waste site has been closed until further notice.

Kibworth Recycling & Household Waste site has been shut after damage was caused to the steel canopy, Leicestershire County Council (LCC) has warned.

The council said in a statement that the site would be closed until repairs to the canopy had been undertaken, and that it would look to re-open it as soon as possible.

LCC said in a statement: “Kibworth site is closed until further notice and until at least Sunday November 17, due to unforeseen circumstances. The Market Harborough site will be open every day until and including Saturday November 16. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

A spokesperson said that the damage was caused by a site lorry which hit one of the canopies that covers the skips.

The council made changes to its tips in September in order to reduce an £85 million budget gap.