Kibworth firework display set to go with a bang while raising money for local causes
Tickets are £10
By Laura Kearns
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
25th Oct 2022, 2:44pm
A firework display in Kibworth is set to go with a bang.
The Kibworth & Fleckney Rotary Club is holding its annual display at 6pm on Saturday November 5.
It will take place in the field opposite New Road in Kibworth, refreshments will be available.
Money raised will go to local projects like supporting the scouts and guides and the Kibworth ‘Well’.
Most Popular
Tickets are £10 (£5 children). Advance tickets can be bought from Kibworth Post Office, Coach and Horses, Fleckney Library and Windmill Farm Park.