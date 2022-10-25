Kibworth firework display set to go with a bang while raising money for local causes

The firework display will take place on Nov 5.

A firework display in Kibworth is set to go with a bang.

The Kibworth & Fleckney Rotary Club is holding its annual display at 6pm on Saturday November 5.

It will take place in the field opposite New Road in Kibworth, refreshments will be available.

Money raised will go to local projects like supporting the scouts and guides and the Kibworth ‘Well’.