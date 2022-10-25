News you can trust since 1854

Kibworth firework display set to go with a bang while raising money for local causes

Tickets are £10

By Laura Kearns
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 2:44pm
The firework display will take place on Nov 5.
A firework display in Kibworth is set to go with a bang.

The Kibworth & Fleckney Rotary Club is holding its annual display at 6pm on Saturday November 5.

It will take place in the field opposite New Road in Kibworth, refreshments will be available.

Money raised will go to local projects like supporting the scouts and guides and the Kibworth ‘Well’.

Tickets are £10 (£5 children). Advance tickets can be bought from Kibworth Post Office, Coach and Horses, Fleckney Library and Windmill Farm Park.

