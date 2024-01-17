Investigation taking place after 'frenzied' dog attack on herd of sheep in Harborough

One sheep is thought to have been killed

An investigation is taking place following a ‘frenzied’ dog attack on a herd of sheep.

Jackie Bellamy lives on Willow Crescent, with her house overlooking fields beyond the River Welland, which are currently housing a herd of sheep

On Friday (January 12) she saw a black dog running through the farm animals, and attacking one of the sheep, which is now believed to have died.

Harborough District Council says its officers are conducting an investigation into the attack.

Jackie said: “I could hear a female voice calling the dog. The presumed owner was some way away on a footpath in Farndon Fields area and could not see what was happening, but she could hear the frenzied barking and would know there were sheep in that field.

“I called back and told her what was happening but do not know if she heard me.

“Eventually the farmer arrived and told her to get the dog. By this time the dog had left the sheep lying in the grass and stood over it. It was not moving.

“The farmer then rounded up the flock into a penned area and attended to the animal.

“It was awful and so close to lambing season. I hope the rest of the flock were not so distressed that they lose their lambs through shock.”

Leicestershire Police say they have no record of the incident, but it was reported to Harborough District Council’s dog warden.